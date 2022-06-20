Changes in play for city's trash service

City residents can expects some changes to their trash services beginning July 1.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said the automated trucks are covering more ground, and keeping traffic flowing.
"The automated trucks and carts are proving [to be] effective and efficient so far," he said.
Trash is collected Monday through Thursday, and Muskogee Avenue is the dividing line for east and west. Armstrong said they collect trash north of Allen Road on Mondays. Then, they pick up from Allen Road to Choctaw Street on Tuesdays.
Fourth Street to Choctaw Street is collected on Wednesdays, and Fourth Street to south of Tahlequah is picked up on Thursdays. Commercial establishments are serviced on Fridays.
However, the change is going to affect Monday-Thursday routes.
"We are going to do the west side of Muskogee Avenue/Grand Avenue first, July trough December. Then we will do the east side of Muskogee Avenue January through July," said Armstrong.
He said most of the changes will push people's service up a day, though most people's days won't change.
"It's only a handful," he said. "We are hanging door hangers on the houses that will be changed," said Armstrong.
The department collects between 450 and 500 units on Monday, 600 and 800 on Tuesday, 800 and 900 Wednesday, 500 and 650 on Thursday, and 273 on Friday.
For more information, call Tahlequah Solid Waste at 918-931-1957.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.