Encouraging youth to make healthy choices and stay active can be a community effort, with parents, friends, and local programs each playing a part.
When it comes to older kids and teens, a recent campaign from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and subsequent surveys reveal many are changing their views on nutrition.
TSET’s Swap Up launched in 2021. The program shows young people how their nutritional choices affect their health and educates on “healthy swaps” for snacks and beverages.
“Swap Up empowers teens to make healthier choices. This is essential for our state if we want to prevent more serious issues like heart disease, diabetes and obesity,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee in a recent press release.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the prevalence of obesity in Oklahomans ages 10 to 17 is 18.7%, compared to 16.2% in the United States.
“TSET cares deeply about creating a healthier future for all Oklahomans. When our data shows that teens who saw the campaign made healthier choices, that’s encouraging,” said Bisbee.
Based on surveys conducted by TSET from Jan. 31 to March 3, 2023, over 80% of teenagers who saw the campaign believed drinking more water would help them think more clearly, improve their mood, and perform better in school sports. Compare to 2022, teens this year were significantly more likely to report they have consumed fewer sugary beverages, or at least thought about doing so.
Parents can play a big role in helping their children make healthy choices.
Donato Seabolt took two of his kids – Pandora, 9, and 2-year-old Eros – to Sequoyah City Park Tuesday afternoon. Along with trips to the park, Seabolt said he kept his children active this summer with visits to the city splash pad and taking their dog out for walks.
“We also have water guns at home,” said Seabolt.
To encourage her kids to engage in physical activity, Trynity Teaney said she keeps the lawn mowed at home so they can play outside with their play sets and slip ‘n’ slide. Teaney said Sequoyah is her kids’ favorite park because of the creek running through it.
Teaney said she brings spring water to help her kids to stay hydrated in the summer heat.
“We also bring all of our vegetables with us,” said Teaney.
Sam Teaney said asparagus and carrots are her favorites, while Pandora said she loves carrots and broccoli.
“My brother [Eros] likes carrots,” said Pandora.
When playing and running around, Pandora said she sometimes likes to drink sport drinks.
“I get a little bit of sugar, but it’s not too much, so it’s still healthy,” she said.
Seabolt said he and his kids usually bring their Cirkul bottles, a type of reusable drink container that flavors water as it’s being sipped, to the park. Seabolt said many cartridges are flavored with Stevia, low-calorie, or even contain electrolytes.
“Me, my wife, and all our kids have our Cirkuls. It’s helped get all of us off sweet tea and soda,” said Seabolt.
Program Coordinator Lora Buechele said the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County has been working toward many initiatives this summer that help youth and their families make healthy choices.
“We kick-started the summer by partnering with the Northeastern State University and City of Tahlequah Police Departments to host a bike safety rodeo for youth at the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center’s Summer Kick-off event,” said Buechele. “Hosting the bike rodeo teaches our youth how to safely ride their bikes in our community. This played an important role in kicking off the summer, because we want to encourage our youth to take advantage of being outdoors and being active, but safely, during summer break.”
Buechele said the TSET HLP has focused on promoting free access to community physical activity programs this summer, with several local partnerships.
“You can see families and their youth, along with other community members, playing pickleball at Markoma and Circle of Care. OSU Extension just wrapped up a summer walking group that was hosted in Hulbert and Cherokee Nation Public Health continues to lead the downtown walking group. We have had the opportunity to help our youngest community members be active at Two Rivers Academy and The Learning Ladder,” she said
In the summertime, Buechele said, the program also does a lot of work with local farmers’ markets to help community members access healthy foods.
“We have worked closely with Shortline Produce Co. to launch their grand opening in Keys at the beginning of July,” she said. “Shortline Produce Co. is an extension of Shortline Elderberry Farms, a local vendor at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, that provides a stationary shipping container farm stand stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables. Providing access to healthy and affordable foods throughout the community is vital for many families.”
Buechele said the program will be expanding these efforts with Lawley House Antiques in Cookson to help develop their farmers’ market.
“As we give a final good-bye to summer, we have partnered with the Active Living and Transportation committee to host the Back to School Bash. Our goal with this event is to provide resources to our youth to get back to school healthy. The TSET Healthy Living Program is a community-based program and our work must be contributed to our partners and their support and efforts,” she said.
