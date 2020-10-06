The Tahlequah City Council voted during an Oct. 5 meeting to hire Alan Chapman full-time as city administrator, with a $98,280 annual salary.
The board went into executive session for some time to evaluate Chapman’s job and consider terms of his employment. He was hired in October 2019 as interim city administrator at a rate of $45 per hour, but was expected to limit his work to 25 hours a week.
Chapman replaced former City Administrator Ed Carr, who had been dismissed. Carr had been making $117,000 a year plus benefits.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff made the motion to make Chapman's position full-time, while Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers seconded.
“After reviewing Mr. Chapman’s performance from last year, I would like to propose a contract with our former Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman to have him continue serving our city as a full-time city administrator,” Ratliff said. “Given the asset he has proved to be, I propose we pay him $98,280 per year starting Oct. 11. I consider that to be a value, given that he has been such an asset to this city.”
Ratliff’s request to use $35,000 of the CARES Act fund for construction of portable streeteries was also approved.
“This idea is something [Ward 2] Councilor Dower Combs implanted into my brain subliminally,” Ratliff said. “This is something kind of on the rise throughout the nation, and the more I started to dig into it, the more I started to see these streeteries or parklets or outdoor eateries.”
The idea is to have portable parklets in front of restaurants that aren’t equipped with outdoor eating. Ratliff said the main concern had to do with the already limited parking on Muskogee Avenue.
“Clearly, that’s going to be the main issue, so my thoughts are, depending on what popularity of these are, the value to the businesses by hopefully creating extra sales for them where’s it’s helping them at the cash register, it’s going to offset the negative noise they’re going to catch from losing that parking spot,” Ratliff said. “If Restaurant A downtown has a bumpout and sales increase, then it’s probably going to make more sense to them just having that one parking spot. Because if Restaurant A goes out of business, it means we’re going to have more parking spots than we have businesses.”
Ratliff said adding the ambiance or curb appeal will set Tahlequah apart.
“It’s makes it more attractive to people who want to come here and see something different and see something unique,” Ratliff said. “[I like] the fact that they can be uniform and not straw bales with a T-post sticking out of it and they’re not all pieced together. We want there to be some foresight that goes into this so we’re not just going to toss down a bunch of pallets down on Main Street.”
The board gave its nod to Essential Service Pay for city employees and volunteer firefighters. Essential Service Pay will consist of a one-time payment of $1,500 for all full-time employees and $750 for all non-seasonal part-time employees. This excludes seasonal part-time, elected officials, and contract employees, and is effective Oct. 30.
“That is what has been written and what is up for discussion,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “However, we do have a request that we also consider the volunteer firemen, who have served throughout this time of COVID-19 as well, and include them in the group for the $750 each. If we do that, it would increase the total amount to $210,000.”
Approval of a grant in the amount of $152,222 for street improvement projects on Mimosa, Raney, and Mahaney was given. It obligated matching/leverage funds of $244,941.
“Giving credit where credit is due, Shelldon Miggletto pulled a rabbit out of the hat on this one,” Chapman said. “We’re going to vote to accept a grant for $152,222 and then the matching part will come out of the Street and Sidewalk fund into the new CDBG fund.”
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
