Charges and an arrest warrant were filed in Cherokee County District Court against an Arkansas woman after she allegedly attempted to cash a forged $900 check.
Marissa Lee Creech, 20, Bentonville, Arkansas, faces a felony charge of falsely personate another to create liability, a misdemeanor charge of uttering a forged instrument, and two misdemeanor charges of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Charges were filed April 3.
According to court documents, Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to a local business, Check Into Cash, on Feb. 12, 2023, on a report of a fraudulent transaction.
Employees told authorities a female with a heart-shaped tattoo came into the business and attempted to cash a $900 check that had the name Samantha Nicole on it. The check appeared to have been issued by Stephen Morton, of Morton Bail Bonds in Stilwell, Oklahoma.
The suspect also presented a driver’s license with the name Samantha Nicole Tiger on it; however, the employees observed the photo did not match.
According to reports, employees contacted Morton, who said the check had been stolen. Upon hearing the business would be unable to cash the check, Creech fled the store leaving behind the check and driver’s license.
Morton told police he was contacted by Creech on Feb. 9, 2023, when she asked him to pay her friend’s bond.
He said he picked up Creech from a First Street residence and asked for payment. But after visiting an ATM, Creech said her card wasn’t working but she could send him money through Cash App. Morton then handed Creech his phone for her to enter in her username.
Morton reported Creech, instead, sent herself $100 from his Cash App account.
When asked how Creech got one of his checks, he said his checkbook was in the car and she must have taken one when he wasn’t paying attention.
Creech is also facing a 2020 felony charge of larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and a November 2022 misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of credit card. Both charges are still going through the court process.
She received a two-year deferred sentence last year for misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 30-day suspended sentence, also last year, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.