A felony drug-trafficking charge has been dismissed against a Tahlequah woman who reportedly had fentanyl in her possession during a traffic stop in March.
Felony charges of drug trafficking and false personation were filed against Lisa Marie Flute, 39, Tahlequah, on March 14, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court. Misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without headlights were filed as well.
While the drug-trafficking charge was dismissed, Flute still faces the remaining charges.
According to reports, Flute, who is also known to use the names Lisa Marie Land-Wenetschlaeger and Lisa Land, was arrested during a traffic stop on March 1 by the Tahlequah Police Department officers after authorities discovered her headlights were not on.
After discovering the name Flute provided to authorities was false, police searched the defendant and her belongings and reportedly found a small baggie that contained approximately 3 grams of fentanyl, a $20 bill with “Copy Money” on it, methamphetamine, a loaded syringe that contained methamphetamine, and a round white pill identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride.
During her April 4 initial appearance, Flute received a $100,000 bond, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Flute is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on July 19, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.