After the state’s material witness failed to appear twice in court, first-degree murder charges have been dismissed against a Muskogee man accused of killing “Daisy Doe” 35 years ago.
On May 7, 1988, a body was found by fisherman in the water below the Fort Gibson Dam. The body had a 28-pound concrete block tied to her waist and was wearing only a T-shirt and bra. Since she had no identification, she was named “Daisy Doe” after the tattoo on her shoulder.
More than 29 years later, on Aug. 18, 2017, charges of first-degree murder, perjury, and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses were filed against James Ray Vogel, 61, in Cherokee County District Court.
Authorities attempted to obtain fingerprints from Daisy Doe at the time she was discovered, but were unable to due to the condition of her body. However, in 2015, she was positively identified as Jeanette Ellen Coleman from Muskogee.
Coleman was the common-law wife of Charles Troy Coleman, who was the first Oklahoma inmate to be executed after reinstatement of the death penalty. Her fingerprints were reportedly in the computer system after she was arrested for murder in 1979, but she was not convicted.
According to statements collected throughout the investigation, witnesses reported seeing four suspects, including Vogel, with Coleman in a Muskogee bar. The probe led authorities to believe the four suspects had intercourse with the victim at the dam, tied a block to her, and threw her in the water. Coleman was still alive when she was thrown into the water.
On Aug. 21, 2017, Vogel pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and on Oct. 30, 2017, he received a $40,000 bond.
After Vogel received, on June 1, 2018, an own recognizance bond – which allows the defendant to be released from jail in exchange for signing an agreement promising to return to court and abiding by other conditions – the case was continued once more in 2018. There was no movement on the case in 2019, and at the end of 2020, a status conference was scheduled, according to online court documents.
After being released from the Cherokee County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022, Tommy Morris, the state’s material witness, failed to appear at a Feb. 28, 2023, hearing and a May 16, 2023, hearing.
On June 2, 2023, the state moved to dismiss the charges, which was granted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.