Several charges against a former Cherokee County reserve deputy have been dismissed, according to online court reports.
Jeremy Linn Hitchcock, 43, a former reserve with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, was arrested in March 2018 in Texas for allegedly stalking his wife.
A felony warrant was issued for Hitchcock after he was accused of placing game cameras on the woman’s property to "record and transmit her activities to the defendant's electronic devices."
Hitchcock allegedly violated an emergency protective order served on Dec. 7, 2017, and made social media posts directed at the woman.
According to online court reports, stalking charges were dropped by the alleged victims, along with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform act of violence, and the protective order violation charges.
If found guilty, Hitchcock had face imprisonment not exceeding five years, a fine not exceeding $2,500, or both.
