Charges have been filed in Cherokee County District Court against a convicted felon after authorities found two firearms in his possession while he was concealing stolen property.
Brian Duane Kirk, 42, of Rose, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance on July 18, 2023.
Kirk faces two felony counts of possession of firearm after felony conviction, one felony count of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property, which were filed on June 13, 2023.
According to court documents, on May 16, 2023, the defendant knowingly had in his possession a .22-caliber Deranger pistol and a .22-caliber pistol at his residence and inside his vehicle after having been convicted of second-degree forgery in Arkansas in 2010.
Kirk was also reportedly concealing a Kubota Tractor he allegedly knew was stolen, and kicked out the back window of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit.
The defendant received a $20,000 bond.
Kirk is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
