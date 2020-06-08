Charges have not yet been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting another during an altercation.
On June 3, Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to Riverside Park on a report of a shooting. Responding officers said several vehicles fled the scene as they were approaching the park.
Officers found Dayne Whitehorn, 25, on the ground and unresponsive. Several people surrounded the man and CPR was being performed before officers took over.
Witnesses said Richard Lee Smith, 55, and Whitehorn had been fighting when the shooting occurred. According to the police report, one witness told detectives Whitehorn had Lee by the neck, and Lee broke free by elbowing Whitehorn.
"Once the two were separated, [Lee] shot [Whitehorn] but [the witness] did not know where the gun came from," the report said.
Whitehorn was transported to Northeastern Health System, where he died a short time later.
As he was being taken into custody, Lee told officers he was ex-military and the shooting was self-defense. The weapon, a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, was found in the trunk of a car parked on the scene.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan said it's too early to determine the charges on Lee.
