The District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges should be filed on an 18-year-old man who admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
On May 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to a residence on 585 Road in regard to a possible rape. The homeowner said she was contacted by a woman who said her 14-year-old daughter had left the house and was with an 18-year-old. The mother said she questioned the girl, who admitted to sneaking the man over and having sex with him.
On May 11, the girl admitted to authorities that mutual friends had told the man she was 16, but the two had never talked about her age. Text messages on the girl's phone showed the man had told her he was 18, but she never mentioned her age to him.
The man informed authorities he had been told the girl was 16, but that she admitted she was only 14 after they had sex for the third time. He said he told her not to contact him again.
District Attorney Jack Thorp confirmed his office received the report on Tuesday, May 19. He said they haven’t filed charges, nor has he determined whether that will happen yet.
