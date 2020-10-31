Charitable drives kicking off for the holiday season

As the weather gets colder and the holidays approach, community members are coming together to help the less fortunate.
Tahlequah Public Schools Student Council groups are collecting donations for the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless. TACH is putting together gift bags for the homeless, and items being collected include stocking hats, gloves, carrying bags, playing cards, toothpaste, toothbrushes and covers, travel-size hygiene items, lotion, feminine products, and hard, old-fashioned candy. Items should be turned in by Dec. 2. At Tahlequah High School, and they can be taken to Room 108.
The NSU Wesley Foundation is also collecting gently used or new coats and blankets for TAHC at 403 Goingsnake St., Nov. 2-19 Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We will be dropping off our collections weekly at the Day Center,” said Emily Barrett, organizer.
Coats and blankets can be delivered to 309 S. Muskogee Ave. to be distributed through the Tahlequah Day Center. Drop-off hours are: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
This is the second year Abliss Buds is collecting blankets for community members. New blankets are preferred, but clean, gently used ones will be accepted. They will also be holding a nonperishable food drive.
“A lot of people who come in are low-income or homeless. I want to keep the hometown people warm. I grew up here and care about our community very much,” said Margarett Rippetoe, Abliss owner. “We collected about a dozen blankets last year. Hopefully this year, we’ll get more.”
Rippetoe said she likes to personally hand out the items, but if a local organization requests some, she will donate to them.
“I like to know the people who need them, get them,” she said.
Next door to Abliss Buds is the Apex Moving office. It's owned by one of Rippetoe’s sons, and they will be collecting coats and jackets for all ages and sizes. Items can be dropped off at Abliss Buds, 706 S. Muskogee Ave, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Items can also be left in the cabinet outside Abel Moving, 704 S. Muskogee Ave., any time. For more information, call 918-458-2678.
Abel Moving is hosting a canned food drive to benefit the Hands of Grace Warehouse. One collection site is Rader Computers, 526 W. Choctaw St., which is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The second annual toy drive organized by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Russell Cellular Verizon Wireless will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Walmart. Donated toys must be new, unopened and unwrapped, and they will be given to sick and hospitalized children. Cash donations will be accepted.
For the fifth year, Zayden’s Toy Drive will collect toys and wagons for the children in the pediatric oncology units at Children’s Hospital at St. Francis and Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center. A project of the nonprofit SweetWater Foundation, Zayden’s Toy Drive will collect items and monetary donations Nov. 5-Dec. 10.
“We have an account at Bank of Cherokee County in Tahlequah, Park Hill, and Hulbert. Make payments to Zayden’s Toy Drive through the drive-thru,” said Melissa Jumper, toy drive founder and Zayden’s mother.
Some drop-off locations for Zayden’s Toy Drive are: Lift Coffee Bar, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Cable TV, Bank of Cherokee County, Armstrong Bank, Aerofit Healthclub, Cherokee Nation W W Hastings Indian Hospital, Charlie's Chicken Tahlequah, Daylight Donuts, Tommy Nix Auto Group, Northeastern Health System, Laferry's Propane, Jennifer Yerton Farmers Insurance, and Coldwell Banker Cochran Select.
The Reaching Our Hulbert Community Angel Tree program provides gifts for children ages newborn to 16 of low-income families living in Hulbert. Applications for the ROHC Angel Tree will be taken at the ROHC office, 123 Main St., Nov. 3, noon to 7 p.m., and Nov. 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Applicants must provide the following: income verification for all household members over the age 18; proof of address; and three reasonable gift ideas, hobbies or interests. Families are not eligible for the ROHC program if they are participating in the Cherokee Nation or Cherokee County Angel Trees.
ROHC angels will be available for adoption Nov. 16-Dec. 15 at the Bank of Cherokee County and Hulbert First Baptist Church. For more information, call 918-772-2000.
The application time for the Cherokee County Angel Tree has passed, but the trees themselves should start popping up in the community in the coming weeks. The Daily Press has not received information on the Cherokee Nation program.
Tell us about it
If your business or organization is planning a drive to help the needy this holiday season, email Sheri Gourd, sgourd@tahlequahdailypress.com.
