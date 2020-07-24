The Cherokee Heritage Center is now accepting applications for its fall semester Cherokee Humanities course. The 16-week course is held on Monday evenings at CHC from 6-9 p.m.
The deadline to receive applications is Friday, Aug. 7, and classes begin Aug. 17.
“This course is a great option for nontraditional students and those considering returning to college,” said Tonia Weavel, education director for CHC. “We are thankful for the opportunity to provide this course for the past 20 years and are excited to continue the legacy of deep and meaningful study of the Cherokee culture.”
Tuition, books, child care expenses and a mileage stipend are available to qualified students.
The course is designed to develop critical, reflective and creative skills that empower students to develop a better understanding and appreciation of their tribal culture. It was established by the late Dr. Howard Meredith, former professor and head of the American Indian Studies program at the University of Science and Arts. The course replicates the original Clemente course offered in New York City by academic scholar Dr. Earl Shorris in 1995.
For more information, contact Tonia Weavel at 918-456-6007 or tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.