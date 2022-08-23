August is National Eye Exam Month, and local optometrists are providing insight into the importance of routine eye exams.
Dr. Nathan Lighthizer is an associate professor and associate dean for the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry. Lighthizer said eye exams are critical not only for eye health, but for systemic health.
“The eye is one of the only places in the body where you can see blood vessels in their natural state,” said Lighthizer.
Eye exam needs vary with age and condition, but for adults, NSUOCO professor and director of Optical Services Dr. Alan McKee cited the recommendation of the American Optometric Association.
“AOA recommendations for adult eye exams are every two years from ages 18 to 64 — unless at risk based on family history or findings of earlier eye exams — and every year at age 65 and older,” said McKee.
Generally, Lighthizer said, individuals should have an eye exam every one to two years, and for those with eye conditions, their doctor may recommend an exam one to three times a year.
Eye examinations, McKee said, can detect high blood pressure, diabetes, glaucoma, macular degeneration and other diseases that can affect vision.
“There are a multitude of conditions that effect the front, middle and back of the eye that dilation helps to detect,” said Lighthizer.
For children, the recommendations are different.
“The American Optometric Association recommends eye exams for children at 6 months of age, age 3, prior to first grade and then every one to two years afterward, depending on the conditions detected at earlier eye exams,” said McKee.
One out of four children, he said, have a vision disorder that requires treatment by an eye doctor.
“Undiagnosed, vision disorders can interfere with development and learning and impact patients throughout their adult lives,” said McKee.
Lighthizer said the first five years of life are critical for vision development and an early diagnosis for something like "lazy eye," or amblyopia, is important. He said young children can receive proper eye exams through the nationwide program InfantSEE.
McKee said the AOA InfantSee program provides a way for parents to get a no-cost comprehensive eye exam for their child, and most optometrists participate in this program.
Lighthizer said adults entering their 40s often start having problems seeing up close. He said this can be corrected with bifocals and multifocal contact lenses, as well as a newly developed eye drop medicine.
Between regular eye exams, Dr. Molly Tebow of Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic said there are a few different ways individuals can care for their eyes. This can include wearing blue light lenses — with or without prescription — to help with blue light from technology like computer screens, wearing polarized sunglasses for UV protection, and anti-reflective coating on lenses, which are beneficial for headlight glare and inside with light-reflecting glare.
Technology is also affecting rates of dry eye, as Lighthizer explained.
“The rates of dry eye are increasing with increased screen time,” said Lighthizer. “Research shows that you blink less and blink less fully when you look at a screen. Tears are not refreshed as well.”
