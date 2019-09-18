The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee Nation Marshals, Grand River Dam Authority, and the Tahlequah Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols in Cherokee County on Saturday, Sept. 21.
A large music festival is planned for this weekend along the Illinois River in Cherokee County.
"We want everyone to enjoy the music and the scenery, but the ultimate goal is to get everyone home safe," said Cody McDonell, communications manager for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. "If you're headed to the music festival, please make sure you have a plan to get a sober ride home."
The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. The high-visibility DUI patrols will take place across Cherokee County and within the city of Tahlequah from 4 p.m. Saturday until at least 3 a.m. Sunday.
In 2018, seven people were killed in alcohol and-or drug-related crashes in Cherokee County. This area continues to see an increase in drug-related crashes year over year. Cherokee County is consistently among the top counties in Oklahoma for drug-related crashes, according to Oklahoma Department of Public Safety statistics.
The goal is to make Cherokee County and Tahlequah as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. A high-visibility patrol means that additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the area before, during and after the checkpoint.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
