Cheerleading more than just pompoms, chants

The first week in March is National Cheerleading Week, and its goal is to build a positive image of the sport and its athletes.
Cheerleading is considered one of the most dangerous sport for girls, due to the high risk for concussions and injuries. But it's is more than just waving around pompoms and rooting for a team; it’s hours-long practices and a lot of discipline.
“I think one thing the girls would want people to know is how much work they put into their sport and how much they love cheering on their peers,” said Tahlequah High School Cheerleading Coach Mandi Stafford.
Cheerleaders don’t have the luxury of seeing their season end, and Stafford said the commitment they make is year-round.
“Our new season starts in May and concludes when school is out for the summer of the following school year. However, those who are cheering for the next year have already starting practicing for the next school year before school is out in May,” she said.
Cheerleading has changed in the past 30 years, and now there’s not only cheering at football games, basketball games or wrestling matches, but there’s a competition side of it, as well.
“We compete at a regional competition to quality for the state competition,” said Stafford. “If we qualify at regionals, we move on to state the next weekend.”
A typical routine for competition includes two minutes of tumbling, stunting, jumps, a pyramid and a crowd-leading chant. Cheerleaders will yell words during the entire routine.
Stafford said they take a new team in March before they begin practicing for the next year in May. Cheerleaders will practice up until they attend camp in the middle of June, and then get a break at the end of June and beginning July.
“Once we come back in July, we will learn our choreography for our performance routine, and that is usually a full day. After that, we begin competition practices,” she said.
The squad practices four hours a day, three days a week, from July until September, when they compete.
“As soon as our performance competition ends, we start the next week preparing for our Game Day competition. It is relatively new, and it incorporates a lot of things they do on side lines: our fight song, a crowd leading cheer and a band dance,” said Stafford.
Cheerleaders also make spirit items for the teams and design signs for the hallways of the school before each game.
“While all of this is going on, we are also preparing for football season. They have sideline dances to learn, chants and we try and teach them the basics of football,” said Stafford.
Once competition season is over, they get ready for basketball and wrestling season.
“Once those seasons end, we start getting ready for tryouts for the next year, and the cycle starts over,” said Stafford.
She said her team takes pride in being alongside the other teams, and they believe if they lead the crowd, they can always come from behind and win.
“They never give up, no matter the score,” she said.
