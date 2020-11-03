Jason Chennault will remain the Cherokee County Sheriff after defeating Republican Manuel A. Holland, 59.23 percent to Holland’s 40.77 percent.
Meanwhile, incumbent Democratic State Rep. Matt Meredith has been unseated, giving the core of Cherokee County its first Republican House member in Bob Ed Culver Jr.
Chennault was named sheriff in 2019 after Norman Fisher retired after 15 years in office, and he will look to serve another four years.
“I want to thank the people of Cherokee County for their confidence, all my supporters for their help, their votes, and their prayers,” said Chennault. “I’m glad it’s over. We had very little doubt that we were going to win; we just didn’t know by how much. I look forward to the next four years and hopefully we can gain the confidence of the people who did not vote for us. We’re doing our job right and treating people right.”
Holland said he will continue to serve in his position as a sergeant for the Northeastern State University Campus Police Department.
“I want to thank my family, friends, and everyone who voted for me in this election,” he said. “Although I won’t be the county sheriff, I will continue to serve the NSU community in my position there.”
Culver defeated Meredith for the District 4 State Senate seat, receiving 55.15 percent of the vote. Meredith received 44.85 percent.
“I would just like to thank the voters of Cherokee County for coming out to vote,: said Culver. “I’m thrilled to be their representative and their voice in Oklahoma City, and look forward to making Cherokee County a better place.”
In the District 9 State Senate election, Republican incumbent Dewayne Pemberton scored a victory over Jack Reavis. Pemberton received 58.11 percent of the vote to Reavis’s 41.89 percent.
Republican Blake Cowboy Stephens won the race for the District 3 State Senate. With only one precinct left to report, Stephens garnered 79.07 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Dyllon Fite only managed to receive 20.93 percent.
yIn the U.S. Senate race, Republican Jim Inhofe won handily against Democratic challenger Abby Broyles. The longtime senator took in 62.45 percent of the votes, with less than 20 percent of precincts left to report.
Republican incumbent District 2 U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin easily breeze b Democratic challenger Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castaldo. With 499 of 519 precincts to report, Mullin had received 74.84 percent of the votes.
Cherokee County voters, apparently following a statewide trend, approved a proposition to allow liquor sales on Sundays by spirits licensees. The Board of Cherokee County Commissioners voted to allow the special election in August, as area businesses said it would level the playing field for those that sell alcohol. It received 60.21 percent approval.
Meanwhile, it looks like State Question 805 failed to pass, with 60.85 percent of voters at press time against the proposal to limit sentence enhancements. Oklahomans also apparently rejected SQ 814, which would have decreased the amount of dollars sent to Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund to help fund Medicaid. Oklahomans had already voted to expand Medicaid.
Votes for the presidential election still have to be counted. However, in Cherokee County, President Donald Trump won with 63.34 percent of the votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden received 34.03 percent of the county votes.
