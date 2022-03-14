Chennault's patrol truck apparently for the birds

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault had a little mishap this week that involved his patrol vehicle, and a lot of birds.
Chennault said he travels to the Oklahoma City area periodically for several reasons.
“Once a month when I can make it, I travel to Edmond for the board meeting of the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association. I usually meet Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner in Checotah and ride with him, because he likes to drive, and he always seems to get [to] places faster than I do,” said Chennault.
The sheriff said where he parks his vehicle usually depends on the trip – whether it’s done in the same day or it’s overnight.
“We had a meeting with [Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt] and stayed the night in OKC Tuesday night,” said Chennault.
He parked his vehicle at the Checotah Police Department and rode with Tuner and the undersheriff, Terry Garland.
“Checotah Police Chief Darren Glover told me I shouldn’t park under Checotah PD’s radio tower, but I didn’t want to park in the way of his officers. So I parked under the radio tower,” said Chennault.
It wasn’t until Chennault returned to his vehicle Wednesday afternoon that he realized why he was advised not to park his vehicle under the radio tower.
The vehicle was covered in bird feces, and Chennault vowed to never park where he’s told not to park again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.