The Cherokee Adult Choir traveled to Topeka, Kansas, to be a part of the celebration event for Bishop David Wilson, as he was installed as the first Native American – Choctaw/Cherokee – to attain the high office of bishop in the United Methodist Church.
Wilson will serve in the Great Plains Conference, which covers Kansas and Nebraska with nearly 1,000 area churches. The Great Plains Conference of Kansas UMC invited the CAC to join with Wilson's family and friends for an evening meal. Five different Native American tribes sang hymns in their respective languages with the CAC singing "At The Cross" in the Cherokee language.
Cherokee Adult Choir Director Faye Morrison and 14 others attended the event. The five hour trip included the Saturday installation and worship with the Susanna Weselyn UMC also there in Topeka. The group sang five songs during the two day event.
Wilson requested "Heaven Beautiful" and "One Drop of Blood with Tsa La Gi We- Are Many" during the recessional. Other songs sang were "At The Cross" and "Orphan Child." Morrison gave a brief history of the songs sung as they were: two were composed on the Trail of Tears, two were translated hymns, and the last was a song composed by Oklahoma recording artist Becky Hobbs.
During his sermon, Wilson used a former Cherokee Nation National Treasurer and his aunt, as his inspiritation for all Christians to work with what they have and develop it. Wilson also noted that among the many UMC Oklahoma Indian Missionary attendees, included Bish Nunn, three Cherokee National Living Treasurers, Weynema Smith, Victoria Valsquez, and Eddie Morrison. Smith, a member of the CAC and D.D. Etchieson UMC of Tahlequah, Wilson's first assignment to serve after ordained, Vivtoria Vasquez, Wilson's cousin and Morrison, driver for the CAC, and husband of CAC Director Faye Morrison.
The Cherokee Adult Choir is grateful to the Cherokee Nation for financial support, as well as the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Churches in Kansas.
CAC members attending included Kaye Callaway, Kathy Littledave, Mary Scott, Kathy Morgan, Dale Cheater, Weynema Smith, Henry Carey, Hellen Henry, Sally Williams, Jodie Dykes, Lorene Rogers, Russell and Shirley Feeling, and Director Faye Morrison.
