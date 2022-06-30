Cherokee AG says Kavanaugh's logic, Castro-Huerta Court ruling was 'terrible'

Effects of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Castro-Huerta case were a point of discussion this Thursday for the Cherokee Nation's Rules Committee.
The group met June 30 to vote on resolutions and hear reports from the Marshal Service, FOIA-GRA, Tax Commission, Gaming Commission, Human Resources and the Office of the Attorney General.
CN Attorney General Sara Hill spoke about what she called an "eventful month in the legal world."
"[Castro-Huerta] was a case we had been waiting on," said Hill. "It was a case that arose in the Cherokee Nation. The issue before the court was, can the state exercise jurisdiction over a non-Indian who commits a crime against an Indian?"
Hill explained that in the past, the U.S. government has had exclusive jurisdiction over non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country; the state has jurisdiction over crimes committed between non-Indians; and the tribe has jurisdiction over crimes committed by Indians.
"Sometimes the tribe shares this jurisdiction with the United States when people commit major crimes on the reservation, but that's been the general outline of criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country - not just here in Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, but in Indian Country throughout the United States. This issue that was brought before the court was something that had the potential to affect everyone."
Hill called the decision, authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, "terrible."
"It really did not honor the foundations of federal Indian law. It overlooked and ignored the history of the tribes, the history of the treaties, and [Kavanaugh] came to the conclusion that the state shared jurisdiction with the United States for crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians in Indian Country," she said. "Not just here but everywhere in the United States, and not just in the reservation, but everywhere where there's Indian Country, including tribal trusts and restricted land. It has fundamentally altered the way that criminal jurisdiction is understood in Indian Country."
Hill explained what the decision means on a practical level. She said nothing at the Office of the Attorney General will change and that tribal jurisdiction will remain the same.
"This really has nothing to do with McGirt," said Hill. "The McGirt decision was about the reservations and the boundaries, and whether or not the reservations were in existence, and this decision does anything to touch that. The reservation boundaries are the same now as when McGirt was decided. They have the same force they had before."
As an example, Hill explained that if a non-Indian were to steal a car from an Indian, the non-Indian could be prosecuted by the state and the U.S. government, convicted twice for the same act, and serve two sentences. For a non-Indian who commits a Violence Against Women Act crime against a Indian, the non-Indian can be tried, convicted and sentenced by the tribe, state and U.S. government.
In new business, motions were carried on resolutions to:
• Confirm the nomination of Lindsey Earls as an editorial board member of the Cherokee Phoenix.
• Ratify a Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Compact with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
• Expressly agree to choice of law and binding arbitration and authorizing a limited waivers of sovereign immunity of the Cherokee Nation in connection with the use of Rank One sports website.
• Authorize certain lending transactions involving Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, a Cherokee Nation Tribal Limited Liability Company, and authorizing a limited waivers of sovereign immunity.
The fifth resolution on the agenda, a legislative act creating Title 21, Section 1835.2 of the Cherokee Nation Code annotated - relating to offenses against property - was tabled until the next Rules Committee meeting.
Before announcements, At-Large Tribal Councilor Julia Coates made a motion to reconsider the approval of the minutes to reconcile an inconsistency.
"It is the determination of the speaker and this body that Councilor [Wes] Nofire's attendance was not in conformity with the rules of the Cherokee Nation, and so if that is the case, then it is my belief that all references to Councilor Nofire should be simply removed from the minutes," said Coates. "That would include where he is noted as attending remotely under the roll call. That should be removed. And then any other references that his vote was not counted, those should also be removed, because technically Councilor Nofire was not in legal attendance of this meeting."
Nofire was defeated in his primary election bid for the District 2 congressional seat being vacated by Markwayne Mullin.
After some discussion, this motion was carried.
What's next
The next meeting of the Rules Committee is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m.
