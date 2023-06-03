Cherokee artists are encouraged to submit their work for the upcoming Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale, presented Aug. 12-Sept. 9 at the Cherokee Springs Gallery.
Submissions are accepted through July 7 at 5 p.m.
The all-Cherokee, juried show is in its 28th year and is open to citizens of Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. Artists of distinction, including Cherokee National Treasures, UKB Tradition Keepers, and EBCI beloved persons, are exempt from jury but must complete the online entry process by the July 7 deadline to participate.
Selected artists will compete for more than $15,000 in two divisions: traditional and contemporary. The traditional division is defined as “arts customary to Cherokee people before European contact” and consists of three categories: basketry, pottery and traditional arts. The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: paintings, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry, and textiles.
Winning work will be announced at an awards reception Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., followed by the public opening on Aug. 12.
For additional information or to register and submit art, visit www.visitcherokeenation.com/homecoming-art-show.
