Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland looking for newest team members

ROLAND, Okla. – Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is adding to its award-winning team and hiring its newest team members on the spot at a career fair on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The event will be held in the Garrison Station Event Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
“Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is without question the destination of choice in River Valley, and we’re here to show everyone why we continue to be the employer of choice,” said Chad McReynolds, general manager of Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland. “The opportunities at Cherokee Nation Entertainment are endless because we don’t just fill job openings; we build careers. I am proud to be a product of that myself. I began my career in an entry level position and worked my way up to general manager.”
Opportunities in food and beverage, hotel, security, and gaming positions are the focus for the entertainment destination. Full-time and part-time careers are available with on-the-spot interviews and hiring.
In 2020, Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland was a five-time winner of the Southwest Times Record’s Best of the Best, including Best Casino, Best Hotel/Resort, Best Buffet and Best Live Music Venue. The resort also landed among the Top 3 for Best Place to Work, Best Boss, Best Concert Venue and Best Bar.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are also eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is located at 109 Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab, or call 800-256-2338.
