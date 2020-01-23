Cherokee Casino Tahlequah project receives AGCOK 'Build Oklahoma' award

Manhattan Construction Co., in a mentor-protégé agreement with Foreman Construction Management & Consulting, have been honored by the Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma with a 2019 “Build Oklahoma” award for construction of Cherokee Nation Entertainment Tahlequah Casino, in the “Commercial $20-50 million” category.
AGCOK’s awards program represents the best of the best commercial building projects in the state. The awards were presented to team members at the AGC of Oklahoma’s annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa.
The Foreman | Manhattan Construction Team, served as construction manager; Childers Architect was the architect; and Chavez Grieves was the engineer for this project. The new 93,000-square-foot entertainment destination for the Cherokee Nation features 525 electronic games, an upscale steakhouse, live music venue, and 33,000-square-feet of convention and meeting space that can accommodate up to 1,000 people.
