WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m.
The event is located in the Qualla Ballroom, and is open to the public.
Qualified individuals can become a part of the award-winning Cherokee Nation Casino team by joining the region's entertainment and hospitality leader through numerous salary and hourly careers in gaming, security, hotel, and food and beverage departments in the area.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits. A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment is a Native American preference employer, and all applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.