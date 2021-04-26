ROLAND — Become a part of an award-winning team and find a lasting career with Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland during its career fair on Tuesday, April 27.
The event is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with on-the-spot interviews and hiring.
“We’ve proven ourselves to be the entertainment destination of choice, and now we’re here to show everyone why we’re also the employer of choice,” said Chad McReynolds, general manager. “At Cherokee Nation Entertainment, we don’t just fill job openings, we build careers. There’s opportunity here like nowhere else, and we’re excited to continue building our team.”
The region’s entertainment and hospitality leader is looking to fill various key positions across 10 casino properties throughout northeast Oklahoma. Open positions in Roland include support for the gaming, security, hotel, and food and beverage departments. Positions start at $11 an hour and increase based on experience.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is at 109 Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64.
