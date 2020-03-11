CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – The Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development’s Honoring Nations program has announced the selection of 18 semifinalists for the 2020 cycle of the Honoring Nations awards.
Area semifinalist programs include: Cherokee Nation Hepatitis C Elimination Program, Cherokee Nation; Cherokee Nation ONE FIRE, Cherokee Nation; Chickasaw Nation Medical Family Therapy, Chickasaw Nation; and Chickasaw Nation Productions, Chickasaw Nation.
Honoring Nations identifies, celebrates and shares excellence in American Indian tribal governance. At the heart of Honoring Nations is the principle that tribes themselves hold the key to generating social, political, and economic prosperity and that self-governance plays a crucial role in building and sustaining strong, healthy Indian Nations.
This year’s applicants included 65 tribal programs representing 45 tribes and five tribal consortia. These programs demonstrate tremendous impact in their communities through their effectiveness, significance to sovereignty, cultural relevance, transferability, and sustainability – the criteria by which Honoring Nations assesses applicant programs. From these 18, the Honoring Nations’ Board of Governors will select six applicant programs to receive site visits over the summer.
In November, the Honoring Nations Board will announce the awardees at the National Congress of American Indians annual conference in Portland, Oregon. Awarded programs provide models of success.
For more information about Honoring Nations, visit the Harvard Project’s website at www.hpaied.org or phone 617-495-1480.
