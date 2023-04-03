Candidates for the 2024 Cherokee Nation principal chief post report they have spent a total of $208,517.38 in their efforts to win the June 3 election.
All candidates running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election were required to turn in their first financial disclosure report – which covers finances from Dec. 3, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023 – to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on March 15.
Four are vying for the position of principal chief: David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Candidates’ reports are being addressed in alphabetical order.
In his report, Cornsilk stated his contributions total to date was $11,675; his total expenditures was $7,306; his campaign balance was $4,368; and he had $1,010.89 worth of in-kind contributions – those of goods or services.
Cornsilk received 19 individual contributions amounting to $4,025. He received three anonymous contributions amounting to $150. He received no miscellaneous contributions; two loans from himself amounting to $7,500; and two in-kind contributions of “flyers and cards” and “T-shirts,” respectively, costing $1010.89.
In regard to campaign expenditures, Cornsilk spent $2,500 on his candidacy filing fee from his loan; $4750 in total on advertisements in the Cherokee Phoenix Election Guide and Cherokee Phoenix Debate Program. In the food category, Cornsilk also spent $56 on “Krispy Creme donuts.”
In his report, Hoskin stated his contributions total was $796,093.22; his total expenditures was $159,466.78; his campaign balance was $636,626.44 as of the date he submitted his documents; and he had $13,502.21 worth of in-kind contributions.
Hoskin received 332 individual contributions amounting to $795,988.22. He accepted two anonymous contributions amounting to $105. He received no miscellaneous contributions; took no loans from himself; and had 31 in-kind contributions amounting to $13,502.21.
In regard to campaign expenditures, Hoskin spent $2,500 on his candidacy filing fee; $44,489.00 in total on advertisements; $4,136.41 on printing; $15,468.41 on office expenses; $10,062.36 on food; $3,072 on travel; $61,485.31 on compensation to his staff; and $18,252.47 on miscellaneous expenses.
All candidates are required to turn in their Financial Disclosure Reports from March 1-31 on April 17.
What’s next
The final in this series will look into the financial disclosure reports of principal chief candidates Wes Nofire and Cara Cowan Watts.
