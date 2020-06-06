Cherokee chief discusses reopening procedures

While Oklahoma has already entered phase 3 of its reopening plan, the largest Native tribe in the state just started having employees return to work Monday, June 1.
Cherokee Nation's W.W. Keeler Complex and some of the tribe's casinos began allowing public access on a limited basis. Government employees who have been working from home or were on administrative leave returned to work in staggered shifts. Meanwhile, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson reopened Monday, followed by the property in Sallisaw on Tuesday.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the decision to open both the tribe's government and gaming facilities was based on COVID-19 data and its ability to amass resources that would allow employees and guests to remain safe. He said those who enter the complex will notice a directed process, as visitors will be greeted upon entry. They will also be required to wear masks and socially distance themselves.
"The first place to go is the temperature check station, where a public health nurse asks you about your symptoms," Hoskin said. "We have a thermometer that uses a camera, so it's sort of a sensor that can check your temperature. And if you pass those, you can continue on in the building. If you don't, we will direct you to Cherokee Nation Health if a person is eligible for that, or tell them they need to go see their health care provider."
Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs, Cherokee Casino Grove and Cherokee Casino Roland are all expected to open June 10, if the CN Gaming Commission gives its approval. The last of the properties - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs, Cherokee Casino South Coffeyville, and Cherokee Casino Ramona - should open sometime this week.
"The business side has some unique facets to it, compared to the government, in that you have a large number of customers," Hoskin said. "CNB I think did a great job of social distancing within the casinos, preparing for that, and making sure all visitors have masks, all staff have masks. They have the temperature sensors and people to take temperatures as you come and approach the facility actually."
All CNB gaming facilities will operate a reduced capacity. Those who register a temperature above 100.4 F will not be permitted inside, and face masks will be required by all.
On the government side, the tribe will move into new phases as summer progresses. By July 6, employees are expected to return to normal shift duties. Each month, the number of staff will be increased, and masks will be worn throughout the summer. The final phase is not until Sept. 7, when all staff is expected to return in full.
"But between now and then, one thing that won't change is people over age 65 don't have to report to work," Hoskin said. "They can remain on paid administrative leave. We do have some over the age of 65 who feel safe and comfortable coming to work, and many of them want to come work, and they're doing that, but it's completely optional."
The biggest challenge the Cherokee Nation has faced was trying to acquire enough supplies to keep its thousands of employees and customers safe, as well as having confidence that local infection data was accurate to make pragmatic decisions. Hoskin said the tribe also watched as Oklahoma essentially declared itself open for business in May to "see what sort of impact that might have on the numbers in our area."
"If the dangers were to increase as indicated by the data, we would change accordingly," he said. "I wouldn't hesitate to suspend public access again if it meant protecting public health or employee health, and the same is true with our gaming facilities."
Community events for the rest of the summer have been canceled, including tribal programs like Camp Cherokee. The largest event of the year, the Cherokee National Holiday, has also been thrown into question, as tens of thousands of guests visit Tahlequah every year for the celebration. Hoskin said it could "look like no other Cherokee National Holiday in terms of safety precautions," but the tribe intends to make a decision in the next week or so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.