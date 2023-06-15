Cherokee Nation and other tribal officials are praising the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of a challenge to a law that gives Native American tribes and families preference in the adoption and foster care of Native children.
In regard to state child custody proceedings involving Native children, the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act requires states to notify tribes and seek placement with the child's extended family, their fellow tribal members, or families of other tribes.
Before ICWA was enacted, 25% to 35% of Native children were being taken from their families and placed with adoptive families, in foster care, or in institutions, most placed with white families or in boarding schools in attempts to assimilate them.
On Thursday, June 15, the high court passed the ruling on the "Bracken v. Haaland" case, in which three white families, the state of Texas, and a number other states argued ICWA is race-based and unconstitutional, violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. They also claimed ICWA improperly gives the federal government too much power over adoptions and foster placements and puts tribal interests ahead of those of children.
SCOTUS ruled 7-2 in against the challenge, with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting. Writing for the majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said the “issues are complicated,” but the “bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute.”
Almost two dozen state attorneys general and large majority of the 574 federally-recognized tribal nations called on SCOTUS to uphold the ICWA. Several tribal nations and organizations filed briefs in the case.
In a statement, Cherokee Nation Prinicipal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the decision is a major victory for Native tribes, children, and the future of his tribe's culture and heritage.
"It is also a broad affirmation of the rule of law, and of the basic constitutional principles surrounding relationships between Congress and tribal nations. We hope this decision will lay to rest the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty and creating instability throughout Indian law that have persisted for too long," said Hoskin. "By ruling on the side of children’s health and safety, the U.S. constitution, and centuries of precedent, the justices have landed on the right side of history. With these latest political attacks on ICWA now behind us, we hope we can move forward on focusing on what is best for our children."
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said his tribe is glad to see the Supreme Court recognized the important benefits of ICWA and allowed the law to stand.
"Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act to right the extreme historical injustices committed against Native children and their families. The law remains a critical part of protecting Native American heritage and tribal sovereignty,” said Batton. "The Choctaw Nation will continue to support children and families through its foster care system, Indian Child Welfare team, tribal attorneys and over 100 tribal services."
