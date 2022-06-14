Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement Tuesday evening, June 14, reassessing an executive order to remove the Oklahoma state flag from Cherokee Nation properties.
Hoskin signed the original order June 3, setting a September deadline for removal of the Oklahoma state flag from CN properties and placed limits on its use.
"Cherokee Nation is both a sovereign tribal government and a democracy. My responsibility to the former prompted the removal of Oklahoma flags from our properties last week, reserving it only for special occasions," Hoskin said in his statement. "My responsibility to the latter leads me to restore the state flag this week."
Hoskin said reconsidered the order after listening to perspectives of several CN citizens and the Tribal Council.
"During the past week, I have heard from many Cherokee citizens and from members of our Council whom I respect deeply. While some have expressed approval, the vast majority were opposed," said Hoskin. "Opposition to my decision to remove the state flag included a concern that the move further divided the state and the tribe at a time where good relations between both governments are more important than ever."
Hoskin said he wanted to open the topic for further discussion.
"I was particularly moved by concerns by some members of the Council that my executive order created unnecessary division at a time when I have called for cooperation," said Hoskin. "If there is a time and manner to remove the state flag from our properties, perhaps that time is not now by executive action. Perhaps we should reconsider it at some time in the future after more robust public discussion. For the Cherokee people, let this be the beginning of that discussion, not the end."
Hoskin ended his statement by restoring the flag to CN properties indefinitely. This restoration still falls under the terms of the June 3 executive order, which states that, "The flag of the State of Oklahoma may be displayed with approval from Administration."
On June 11, the Tahlequah Daily Press moderated a Saturday forum on its Facebook page, asking for local residents' thoughts on the June 3 executive order.
Local Patti Gulager pointed to CN's sovereignty in her answer.
"It’s their right to choose ... a flag is symbolic of the nation who governs you, and I’d say they got it right," said Gulager.
Jackie Parnell agreed, adding her own perspective.
"We, the Cherokee people, would not even be in Oklahoma if it weren't for the U.S. government forcing us out of our native lands of [North Carolina] and [Georgia]. So take down the flag... We need to fly our own flag," Parnell said.
Others disagreed with the decision. Tahlequah resident Leslie Burchett said that if CN wants to separate from the state, it needs to completely remove itself and "all benefits granted to [it] by the state of Oklahoma and the United States."
"My point is, you are starting something that can never be finished by separating yourself from the rest of us. We are all American citizens. What is the point of this constant need to separate? Let us all live together in peace and harmony and stop looking for ways to drive a wedge where there doesn’t need to be one," said Burchett.
What you said
A recent poll on the TDP website, tahlequahdailypress.com posed the question, “Given that Cherokee Nation is sovereign and not subject to state authority, what do you think about the decision to stop flying the Oklahoma flag except on special occasions?” 23.8% responded, “Don’t care one way or another"; 23.8% said they “strongly approve"; 5.0% said they “somewhat approve"; 2.5% said they “somewhat disapprove"; and 45.0% “strongly disapprove.”
