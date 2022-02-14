The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved several appointments to various commissions and boards during a regular meeting Monday, and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. discussed the recent settlement between opioid companies and U.S. tribes.
Hoskin talked about what resources the $18 million from the most recent settlement – in addition to the $75 million agreed upon last fall – will go toward. He said the tribe should focus on behavioral and mental health.
“I mentioned this before, but these dollars can help do what we need to do, which is expand a system that needs expansion, because the demand is great for mental health services,” Hoskin said. “Our need to address drug addiction and the problems flowing from that is, unfortunately, is in high demand. So to meet that demand, doing things like constructing facilities will be important.”
The tribe previously announced its plans to build a new facility to replace the W.W. Hastings Hospital. Hoskin said he wants to take the vacated building complex and make it the hub for an expanded behavioral health facility.
The chief also discussed a new, voluntary program to “effectively” raise the pay for entry-level government employees to $15 a hour. He said the program will be in place until the tribe can officially raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“It doesn’t directly go on their paycheck, but it’s an opportunity for them to engage in a program of helping them with financial barriers that they may have, so we can identify, even in our own workforce, employees who have challenges,” he said.
The Council passed a resolution requesting museums, media and other entities refer to living Cherokees by their tribal enrollment or affiliation.
As for the appointments: Fan Robinson was reappointed as a commissioner of Cherokee Nation Tax Commission; Edward Fite III was reappointed as a commissioner of the Environmental Protection Commission; Gary Dan Davis was reappointed as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Foundation; Shaun Shepherd and Chris Cater were both confirmed as board members of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC; and Judge Luke Barteaux was reappointed as a district judge of the Cherokee Nation District Court.
The council approved legislation to amend prohibited items on Cherokee Nation Scenic Rivers. The use of glass, Styrofoam or any plastic foam containers for any purpose is prohibited on any scenic river.
The tribe will donate four Nikon cameras to Adair County Public Schools, while several pieces of exercise equipment will go to Stilwell Public Schools.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. March 14. All meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
