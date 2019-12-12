Since he took office a little over 100 days ago, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has rolled out several initiatives, advanced projects of the former administration, and clashed with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt over the state’s tribal gaming compact.
Hoskin has introduced multiple pieces of legislation and has committed to investing large sums of money for health care, housing, career readiness and more.
"The gaming compact is probably what hangs over all of this,” he said Tuesday.
In July, Stitt announced his intention to renegotiate the compact under which tribes are given exclusivity to the gaming industry in this state. Under the current Oklahoma Model Tribal Gaming Compact, tribes pay an exclusivity fee of up to 6% of revenues to the state. Stitt believes the deal is set to expire Jan. 1, while tribes have been adamant that the compact automatically renews.
“I’ve been surprised at the difficulty it’s been to work with this governor,” said Hoskin. “The compact for 15 years has been a win-win for the tribes and the state. The Cherokee Nation contributes enormously to the welfare of this state – not just through the direct dollars we send through the compact, but through all of our economic activity and the jobs that we create, and the dollars that we leverage for things like education, housing, public safety, infrastructure.”
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes signed a joint resolution in July – before Hoskin was sworn in – opposing Stitt’s “repudiation” of the state-tribal gaming compacts. Meanwhile, the governor recently indicated the state could work with commercial casino operators if a new deal is not made. In fact, Stitt said he's already talked to some who are willing to pay 18%.
Hoskin said the tribe has always been willing to negotiate, but that Stitt is alone in asserting the compact ends when the new year arrives.
“He’s on an island and we’re still reaching out to him, because here’s the important point: It’s not that we don’t want to negotiate, we’re just not going to negotiate with a phony deadline over our head,” said Hoskin. “If he removes this phony end-of-the-year deadline, then we’re happy to talk about what we should talk about within the bounds of the compact, which can include rates. But I will say this: There is no circumstance in which the Cherokee people are going to get less as a result of negotiations. If we can do things to enhance the compact, that’s fine. Cherokee people aren’t going to get less and we’re not going to have a phony deadline held over our head, pressuring me into a deal that’s not fair to the Cherokee people.”
The first-year chief has more on his plate than a disagreement with the state governor. Always traveling, he made a visit to Washington, D.C., this week to discuss federal budget allocations for the joint venture between Cherokee Nation and Indian Health Services.
“We’ve got to make sure, in particular, that the health care dollars that are due to us through this joint venture are in the budget,” Hoskin said. “I don’t like to leave anything to chance with this Congress, so I’m going up there to talk to members and staff about that issue, and I think we’ll be in very good shape.”
Hoskin is no stranger to working with Congress. In August, he announced his intention to exert treaty provisions with the U.S. that allow the tribe to appoint a delegate to Congress. The rights are outlined in the 1785 Treaty of Hopewell and 1835 Treaty of New Echota. The pledge to enact the Cherokee Nation’s treaty right is also reflected in its 1999 Constitution. Hoskin said the tribe has made progress toward sending its delegate of choice, Kim Teehee, to Congress, but will continue working toward that goal.
Much of Hoskin’s recent proposals and legislation focus on the citizens of Cherokee Nation, as well all citizens of Northeast Oklahoma. The tribe recently celebrated the topping out of the new Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation, which is on the campus of W.W. Hastings in Tahlequah. Hoskin said the new medical school is a “game changer” in that it turns "on its head" a statistic that most doctors end up practicing within 100 miles of where they completed their residency.
“That’s worked against us for a generation, because the nearest medical school has been in Tulsa,” he said. “Now we put a medical [facility] in the heart of the Cherokee Nation, so we turn that statistic on its head and we suddenly see that we’re going to have this supply of medical doctors coming out of this medical school that’s really going to benefit the whole region.”
The new school has gone hand-in-hand with the tribe’s goal of ensuring Cherokees are career-ready. Hoskin and the Council of the Cherokee Nation has doubled the tribe’s investment for training Cherokees in health, IT, construction and line work.
Within his first 100 days, Hoskin has also seen legislation passed through the council to repair hundreds of homes and remodel tribal community centers, launching the $30 million Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act.
The most recent proposal by Hoskin is the Cherokee Nation Historic Registry Act, which would provide framework for identifying, protecting, and preserving properties of historical significance.
“So what this registry act will do first and foremost – as the name suggests – is create a registry of historic sites,” he said. “That in itself doesn’t take a great deal of resources, but I think it enables us to, in a more strategic way, target the resources we have for historic preservation.”
The tribe and Hoskin are also committed to preserving the Cherokee language, as the recent Durbin Feeling Cherokee Language Preservation Act will provide $16 million to CN’s language program. There are currently fewer than 2,000 fluent Cherokee speakers.
“As I thought about that statistic, I realized that in a couple of generations, there will be a Cherokee chief, but I don’t know if there will be a Cherokee chief who can go in a community and hear Cherokee spoken,” he said. “That is something that was jarring for me. We’ve got to use some resources we have now, or future generations will not look kindly on the missed opportunity.”
After a tumultuous election between Hoskin and fellow principal chief candidates, he has another 3-1/2 years to prove to Cherokees he was the right choice. Until then, he’ll work on fully implementing all his first 100 days' initiatives.
“We certainly want to make sure these ideas that we are funding are executed well,” he said. “So I’m going to spend a great deal of time with staff, making sure the Cherokee people’s money is spent and the plans are executed as they should be.”
