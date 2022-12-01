Annual holiday events have returned to the Cherokee National History Museum, where visitors are learning more about the tribe's Christmas traditions, past and present.
Donna Tinnin, senior manager for museums and events, said the First Cherokee Christmas exhibit will be up until the end of December.
“At the same time, we celebrate the lighting of the square and what we call Christmas on the Square,” said Tinnin.
The annual Christmas on the Square event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4-6 p.m.
“We’ll be making clay ornaments tomorrow, so the kids can come in a decorate play ornaments. Santa will be in the gazebo and we'll have cookies and hot apple cider [outside the Cherokee National History Museum],” said Tinnin.
This event will also feature caroling in Cherokee from the Cherokee National Youth Choir. Back inside the museum, visitors can learn how Cherokee Christmas traditions came to be.
“It's nice to have the history of the introduction of Christmas into the Cherokee people because as a group of people and a different background and religion and everything, we didn't ever celebrate Christmas,” said Tinnin.
Tinnin said Christmas not introduced to the Cherokee people until 1805 by the Moravian missionaries, who were in and around the Cherokee Nation at the time back in Georgia.
“So we just encourage people really to come in and be educated on the history of Christmas, the European Christmas that was introduced to the Cherokee people, and at the same time enjoy what we are celebrating now for the kids and the magic of Christmas and writing letters to Santa,” she said. “So we just are showing the the past and how we kind of got to the present.“
Addyson Devore, 10, and Shylee Devore, 7, wrote their letters to Santa at the museum on Dec. 1.
“I told [Santa] about when I went to Silver Dollar City and saw him,” said Shylee.
Addyson said she just wished Santa a merry Christmas.
Their mother, Michelle Devore, brought her kids to the museum on a visit to her parents.
“We want to teach them Cherokee history,” said Devore. “They’re not teaching it in schools anymore.”
Devore said she had not heard the story of the first Cherokee Christmas before and is also learning more about her 2-month-old son Ezariah’s tribes.
“He is Pueblo and Dakota,” said Devore.
Each Saturday in December, kids visiting the Cherokee National History Museum can make their own Cherokee ornaments.
“On Dec. 3, this Saturday, it will be a corn husk angel,” said Tinnin. “Then on Dec. 10 it’s a basket ornament and then on Dec. 17, it’s a gourd ornament.”
Visitors can "pop in” anytime those days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We've got the supplies here; we’ve got people here to help them make the ornaments and make sure they get their letter to Santa,” said Tinnin. “Just come down, enjoy a time, and learn the history of Christmas and how it was introduced to Cherokee Nation.”
