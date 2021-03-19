March is Women's History Month, offering a time to reflect on contributions and achievements of women. And over the past half century, Tahlequah has boasted some outstanding female leaders, many of whom started in politics or education.
One Tahlequah woman who came to Etter Nottingham’s mind was Marion Hagerstrand.
“She had a military career. She was just a super person. She was very active in Girl Scouts,” said Nottingham.
She was married to Col. Martin Hagerstrand, who was instrumental in founding the Cherokee Historical Society and building the Cherokee Heritage Center.
“He didn’t do any of that without her, even though her name didn’t get on anything,” said Nottingham.
Many Cherokee Nation leaders commented when Hagerstrand died in 2011 at age 89.
“Throughout her life, she remained actively involved in the Cherokee Nation and its government, never wavering in her support and dedication. She was strong; she was gentle; she was determined; she was compassionate,” said then-Principal Chief Chad Smith to the Cherokee Phoenix. “Above all, Marion was a patriot of the Cherokee Nation and the United States because of her pride in her ancestry made her give her all for her government. She was a lady and a beloved woman. She was the model for every mother, wife, daughter, aunt and grandmother of the Cherokee Nation.”
Tahlequah resident Ann Lamons said she worked half days, beginning in 1968, at the County Election Board. She would take her son to day care and her daughter would go to work with her, sometimes sleeping under the table as Lamons worked. In the mid-1970s, Lamons was elected district court clerk, and she believes she was the first woman in that position.
“There were other women working, like Romadell Hannah as the county clerk, Betty Neel as treasurer, and Celeste Looney as assessor,” said Lamons, who is 80 and still in good health. “Celeste Looney was one of the main ladies in the Democratic Party at that time. She inspired women to run, and she was a great leader for our county. She was a big influence and she was always good to help.”
Governmental offices have led to successful careers for many women. Tahlequah’s first female mayor, Eunice “Sally” Ross, began as a city clerk. Ross served as the city’s mayor from May 1989 to May 1995. She was reelected to a four-year term in 1995, and chose not to seek reelection. When she left the mayor’s office in 1995, she had 30 years of service to the city. Ross died in 2010 at age 86, and then-Mayor Ken Purdy said, after hearing of Ross’s death, that many generations of Tahlequah residents will remember her municipal activities as city clerk and mayor.
“She was a pretty fine individual,” said Purdy. “She was a patriot who gave of her time to the [Daughters of the American Revolution] and other veterans organizations.”
Linda West, who worked at the Northeastern State University library for 38 years, recalled Ross and Wilma Mankiller, the first female deputy chief and chief of the Cherokee Nation, as people younger women were proud of.
“They had to be very tough to lead the way. We appreciated the effort,” said West, 68. “Both of them made you a better person. I remember being around the table with Wilma and hearing her words. She made us want to be better and do better.”
Mankiller was inducted in the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1993; received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton in 1998; and, in 2009, received an honorary doctorate from NSU and was the university’s first Sequoyah Fellow. Along with being an activist, Mankiller co-authored a number of books, including “Mankiller: A Chief and Her People” and “Every Day is a Good Day: Reflections of Contemporary Indigenous Women.” She died in 2010 at age 64.
West said there are many incredible women who have led at NSU over the years.
“Kim Cherry was acting president. I always looked up to her,” said West. “Debbie Landry has done a good job as dean and now as chancellor. She has done a good job supporting women.”
West said that through various organizations, she was also close with Isabel Baker, another giant in Democratic Party politics, the education arena, and community service.
“[Baker] had a way of getting to the core of what we needed to know about women’s rights and standing up for yourself,” said West.
The list of organizations Baker was involved with and honored by is a long one. She taught in public schools for 20 years and at Morehead State University, Oklahoma State University and NSU. Baker served on the OSU Board of Regents, was vice chair of the Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, and president of Phi Delta Kappa. Some awards she acquired included Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Mother of the Year, OSU's College of Education Hall of Fame, Carl Albert Award, NSU's President's Award for Community Service, and NSU Centurion. Baker was one of 100 women invited to the White House by President Jimmy Carter to conference on women's issues, and served as a national delegate for Hillary Clinton in 2008. Because of her service to the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, TACC renamed the award for the board member of the year to Isabel Baker Outstanding Board Member award.
Local historian and former educator Beth Herrington was friends with Baker since elementary school. Herrington told the Daily Press after Baker passed in 2019 that she was impressed with the way her friend was always interested in people.
"She was always positive and kindly and always interested in education. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and we would tell each other things, we'd laugh and laugh, even funny stories about her boys as grandfathers," said Herrington. "She had definite ideas about things. She was not a fence-sitter, and neither am I. She was part of the old school – an old-fashioned person, but also very modern.”
Herrington herself often comes to locals’ minds when thinking of strong women.
“She’s out there to help everyone. She’s been an inspiration to many,” said Ada Cannonie, who believes it is important for younger females to see women leaders in action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.