Cherokee Capital Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has announced the 2021 recipients of the DAR Good Citizens Award and the American History Essay winners.
Arguably the most prestigious award presented by the Society, the Good Citizens Award was begun in 1934. Originally given only to girls, the award committee has allowed boys to participate since 1975, and since 2014 recognizes both a male and female national winner at the National Society's Continental Congress, held at the Society's Headquarters in Washington, D.C., in July.
The purpose of the award is to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate the four qualities of a good citizen: dependability, which includes truthfulness, loyalty, punctuality, and trustworthiness; service, which includes cooperation, courtesy and concern for the welfare of others; leadership, which includes personality, self-control, responsibility, inspiration for others, and making wise decisions; and patriotism, which includes devotion to and support of one's country, support of service members and veterans, support of causes strengthening the community, and appreciation of the cultural and historic importance of America's unique population.
The award, open to all members of the senior class of public or private secondary schools recognized by the State Board of Education, is chosen by a faculty vote of the student's school, with each participating school eligible to select only one recipient. The student may choose to enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest, which requires letters of reference, a list of school activities, transcripts, descriptions of service and future plans, as well a timed extemporaneous essay based on a question related to the American heritage.
This year's Good Citizens Scholarship winners for Cherokee Capital Chapter are Morgan Pack, Tahlequah High School, first place; Bindie Copeland, Keys High School, second place; and Rily Ziese, Sequoyah High School, third place.
The DAR American History Essay Awards are open to students in grades 5-8 in public, private, and parochial schools, as well as home-schooled students. This year's essay title was "The Boston Massacre." With March 5, 2020, marking the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, which is considered a pivotal event paving the way to the American Revolution, students were asked to imagine they were living in Boston and witnessed those events. They were asked to describe their family's reactions to the massacre and imagine what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British king and Parliament.
2021 winners, from Keys Schools, are: fifth-graders Jade Brandt, first place, and Takita James, second place; sixth-graders Wakia James, first place, and Daniel Musgrove, second place; seventh-grader Chante James, first place; and eighth-graders Brixey Ziese, first place; and Elizabeth Holland, second place.
All first-place entries in the American History Essay, and DAR Good Citizens Scholarship contests were forwarded to the Green Country District chairman, with a state winner in each category awarded at the Oklahoma Society DAR State Conference, held in Norman.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's service organization with a membership of women, ages 18 and older, who have proved direct descent from an ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided support during the American Revolution.
