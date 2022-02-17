Salaries of county officials and employees are formula-based, so the amount that can be paid varies, according to circumstances.
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved pay raises of 2.4 percent a year in 2019. At the time, commissioners said that had been the first adjustment in 16 years, though officials often get cost-of-living adjustments less than 1 percent a year.
The pay adjustments were for Doug Hubbard, District 1; Mike Brown, former District 2; Clif Hall, District 3; and County Assessor Marsha Trammel, County Clerk Cheryl Trammel, District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey, and County Treasurer Patsy Stafford. Sheriff Jason Chennault was eligible for the adjustment, as former Sheriff Norman Fisher had announced his retirement at the time.
Elected county officials currently make $61,087 a year, whereas they were making $55,587 three years ago.
Cheryl said different elements that go into formulating salaries and that’s something the assessor does.
“The assessor’s office calculates it, and it’s by population, taxable value, additional homestead, service ability, the county mail rate,” said Cheryl.
There is a salary calculation website that Marsha uses to record population of the county and the assessed value, calibrated off of the abstract and excise board.
“It calculates that for the population, and then it’ll give you an amount, and we can make up to that amount,” said Marsha.
Essentially, the bigger the population, the bigger the salary an official can make. Generally speaking, in Oklahoma, county officials are paid the most allowable by law in their areas – if the budgets can handle it.
“In Tulsa, their assess evaluation is so much more than ours, and that’s if your budget can handle it,” said Marsha.
She said there hadn’t been a significant increase on salaries for a few years.
“For or five years ago, it wasn’t enough to really help us a lot, but over the years, it has. Based on what we’re doing and the amount of work we’re doing, we felt like it was a good thing now,” said Marsha.
She has to determine the county population figures every year, and there can be two given numbers: one that’s online and one that was given to the commissioners by the Census.
“We use the lower number to be safe, and that’s a formula you plug in. You can’t do it until you turn in your abstract in June and that’s once a year,” said Marsha.
Cheryl and Marsha said there was a 3 percent pay increase this year, but that wasn’t across-the-board, like it was with the employees of the city of Tahlequah.
“Each office determines the salaries of their people, and I think some gave 3 percent and some gave less, just depending on the office,” said Marsha.
Salaries for county employees are also based off of experience, credentials, seniority and however else officials see fit.
According to the estimate of needs and financial statement of fiscal year 2020-2021, $3,22,095 was approved for total salaries in the county General Fund.
