Cherokee County's unemployment rate was higher for May 2021, compared to figures tallied in April, but still lower than last year's figure.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for April was higher, as it was the previous month, but significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 3.7 percent and reported a labor force of 20,812 in May, marking an increase of 437 in the job force from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 764, while the number cited for April was 702.
Employment for May in Cherokee County sat at 20,048 – an increase of 375 workers from April, when a 3.4 percent jobless rate was reported.
The May jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.6 percent in Adair County; 3.1 percent in Delaware County; 3.4 percent in Mayes County; 4.2 percent in Muskogee County; 4.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.3 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in May, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 6.7 percent, while McIntosh County had the second-highest jobless rate of 5.4 percent. Choctaw County had the third-highest, with 5.1 percent.
Beaver County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.6 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.