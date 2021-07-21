From staff reports
According to the Wednesday, July 21, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 468,401 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 60 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, but no new deaths.
Overall, there were 1,203 new cases reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported July 21 there were 5,799 active cases, and 451,018 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,677. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 750.
On July 21, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 5,838 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 79 residents have died, and 5,627 have recovered. The Cherokee County Health Department supplied those figures, which the state didn't update until later Wednesday afternoon.
As of July 21, the state reported 3,370,735 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,566,238 series complete.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
