From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate was lower last month than for August 2021, compared to figures tallied in July, and it was significantly lower than last year's figure.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for August was lower than it was the previous month, and also significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 3.1 percent and reported a labor force of 20,293 in August, marking a decrease of 34 in the job force from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 627, while the number cited for July was 722.
Employment for August in Cherokee County sat at 19,666 - an increase of 61 workers from July, when a 3.6 percent jobless rate was reported.
The August jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 2.7 percent in Adair County; 2.5 percent in Delaware County; 2.7 percent in Mayes County; 3.2 percent in Muskogee County; 3.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.6 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in August, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 5.4 percent, while Tillman County had the second-highest jobless rate of 4.4 percent. McIntosh County had the third-highest, with 4.4 percent.
Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.2 percent.
