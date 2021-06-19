OKLAHOMA CITY - The Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 1 received approval for $100,000 in funding last Tuesday from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve the district's water infrastructure.
The planning of upgrades and improvements to the water system will be financed by the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, where the full amount will be in the form of loan forgiveness.
Loan proceeds will be used for planning and design of 6-inch and 8-inch waterline, a storage tank, and a duplex booster pump station with standby power for the district to purchase water from Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 7, allowing the system to continue providing water for residents and businesses in and near the district.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, calculated the district's customers will save an estimated $139,400, compared to traditional financing.
The DWSRF program is administered by the OWRB and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The DWSRF program has provided approximately $1.7 billion in drinking water loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the OWRB has approved over $5.2 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB, and Scott Thompson, executive director of the ODEQ, expressed their appreciation to State Sen. Kim David and State Rep. Chris Sneed for their support of the DWSRF program.
