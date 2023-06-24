CHEROKEE, North Carolina – Legislators for the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes – Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Nation, and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma – met recently and passed four resolutions as part of the annual Tri-Council gathering.
The Eastern Band hosted the three-day gathering on the historic reservation in Cherokee, North Carolina.
Over the three days, councilors, administration, and staff were treated to a number of activities, including horseback riding, a golf tournament, tours of new Eastern Band facilities, a ribbon dressmaking class, community dinner, and gift exchange, in addition to the business meeting.
Council of the Cherokee Nation Speaker Mike Shambaugh expressed his appreciation for the Eastern Band’s hospitality during the Friday, June 16 business meeting, the final event for the week.
“I would just like to say I’m honored to be here,” said Shambaugh. “I love the hospitality and appreciate you taking such good care of us here in the homeland.”
Cherokee Nation D2 Councilor Dr. Candessa Tehee echoed Shambaugh’s remarks.
“It touches my hear to have the Eastern Band tell me ‘welcome home,’ when I visit,” said Tehee. “It’s hard to put into words what it means to visit the lands where our ancestors originate from. I just want to thank you, Eastern Band, for protecting and nurturing these lands and our sacred sites, and I look forward to a day when we can walk in harmony with one another.”
The first of the four measures is a resolution opposing the transfer of a sacred site in southeast Arizona to a foreign mining company that plans to construct a massive block cave mine. The site, known as Oak Flat, lies within the Tonto National Forest, and is a sacred ceremonial ground for the Apache. The resolution was brought forward by the EBCI, who believe, if not passed, could open all federally recognized tribes to similar intrusions on historically Native sacred sites. The resolution passed, nearly unanimously, with the only dissenting vote belonging to UKB Chief Joe Bunch. The remainder of the UKB representatives voted in favor of the measure.
Bunch took issue with passing legislation that affects a tribe other than one of the three Cherokee tribes. After voting no, Bunch left the meeting and did not return.
The second resolution passed unanimously, and calls on Congress to amend the Indian Arts and Crafts Act to ensure only citizens of federally recognized tribe may sell “Indian” arts and crafts.
The third resolution supported amendments to the Constitution and by-laws of the National Congress of American Indians regarding tribal membership, allowing organizations and groups recognized by states as tribes to be non-voting members of NCAI.
The final resolution supports Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s effort to rename the Fort Jackson Military Base in Columbia, South Carolina. The base was named after President Andrew Jackson, who pressed Congress to pass the Indian Removal Act that led to the forcible removal of more than 15,000 Cherokee Indians from their homeland to Indian Territory, known today as “The Trail of Tears.” The measure passed unanimously.
The 2024 meeting of the Tri-Council will be held in Tahlequah, hosted by the Cherokee Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.