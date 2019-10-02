The Cherokee County Angel Tree is a collaborative community program that serves low-income families with children up to 17 years old. Families that may struggle with or are unable to provide gifts for the holidays are able to submit an application for this program to ensure children receive a joyful holiday season.
The program is open to any family that meets the income guidelines, and that currently lives in Cherokee County but does not qualify for the Cherokee Nation, Department of Humane Services, or HUGS Angel Trees.
Applications will be accepted at Northeastern State University in the University Center basement during the following dates and times: Monday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Applicants should bring the following items to sign up: Proof of income, such as a paycheck stub or proof of SNAP benefits from DHS; proof of residency, such as a current utility bill or current lease; clothing sizes for all children being signed up; potential reasonably priced gift ideas for children; and photo identification.
For more information, call 918-444-2526.
