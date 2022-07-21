A burn ban will be issued for Cherokee County, as extreme drought conditions continue to linger in the area.
Cherokee County District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall confirmed the ban will go into effect Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m. Commissioners met Thursday morning on the matter.
”It’s just common sense as commissioners that we do this, and they’re doing this all across the state. Health, life, and safety – that’s what our job is about,” said Hall.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said firefighters have responded to 18 grass fires since the middle of June.
“If we only just go for the month of July, we’ve had 11 this month so far,” said Baker. “Out of all of our calls right now, 22 percent of those have been grass fires.”
The fine for violating the ban can cost from $177 to $1,200. According to Tahlequah Ordinances, it is unlawful to burn dry garbage or any other waste material within the city. Outdoor grilling is included in the ban.
The ban will expire in two weeks, and Hall said officials plan to regroup at that time to decided whether the ban should be reissued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.