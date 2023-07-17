On Monday, July 17, the Cherokee County Commissioners met to approve several items, including one regarding highway easements.
The board signed claim forms for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which will be for the payment of three public highway easements for work in the 14-Mile Creek area.
For District 1, the nod was given to work on private property owned by Dustin Jackson and Matt Vickers.
“Dustin Jackson has a big pile of clay gravel that he is wanting to give to us, if we can use it, and we can,” said District 1 Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater.
Whitewater said Vickers’ property is on Steely Hollow Road, and the creek is starting to encroach on the road, prompting the need to ask Vickers for permission to use a skid steer to fix the problem.
The county commissioners approved the appointment of Allen Campbell as District 1 representative for the Cherokee County Fair Board.
To allow for completion of another section of the Cherokee County Fairgrounds, the commissioners accepted a vendor phone quote, which will allow for the pouring of concrete.
The concrete will finish the back pad and sidewalks at the site.
During a previous meeting, county commissioner approved compensation for overtime pay for employees during election season.
The board made an amendment to the policy at the July 17 meeting due to an error stating the fiscal year would be 2022-’23, instead of FY 2023-’24.
The sheriff’s office had several issues up for approval at the meeting, including the resolution to place a $50,000 donation from Cherokee Nation in a special account.
The funds will be used to purchase a new patrol unit.
With the 2023-’24 monies, the sheriff’s office was allowed to pay invoices from fiscal year 2022-’23 from Chris’ Quick Lube and back-up internet from Consolidated Communications.
An approval to request and receive officers for the sheriff’s office and the Keys, Cookson, and Gideon Fire Department was also made.
The County Fire Department Tax Advisory Board was allowed to pay an invoice to Oklahoma State University Fire Service training from FY 2022-’23 with the FY 2023-’24 monies.
The Hulbert Fire Department made a bid-to-lease purchase for a new commercial chassis.
A lawsuit was acknowledged at the meeting from Henry Joseph Jaquez, who is suing the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, Capt. Derrick Grant, Assistant Jail Administrator Johnny Dallis, and Attorney Rachel Dallis.
Jaquez had been accused in March of biting a local police officer and pleaded not guilty to the charge in May.
Jaquez has been charged with a number of offenses in both Cherokee and Creek counties.
The commissioners gave permission to the court clerk so a half door and window could be added to some of the judge’s office.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
