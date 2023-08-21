The Cherokee County Commissioners met Aug. 21 to discuss various items, including an update on the Tahlequah Resources Outreach Team and the appointment of the District 1 commissioner to Cherokee County Board of Health.
During the meeting, Jonathan Hook, a Hulbert resident, discussed an update on the homelessness coalition. Hook said during some Tahlequah City Council meetings the organization, Tahlequah Resources Outreach Team, has been recommissioned to focus on issues related to homelessness.
“The big issue right now is that there was no comprehensive study on how many, the causes of homelessness, and the demographics of the homeless community,” said Hook.
Hook said they are considering doing this research in Tahlequah and forming a senior coalition he hopes will have a commissioner take part in. District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said he and the other commissioners will review the provided information by Hook, and discuss their potential involvement with the group at a later time.
The board approved a resolution for the revolving fund for future road machinery and equipment.
“[It’s] a state fund, so all 77 counties can apply for this. We do this each year, regardless if we’re on the list or not. Then if we do this we get a loan through the state. It’s a one time 3% loan, so it’s a lot cheaper instead of paying interest every month. If you get a piece of equipment for $300,000 you pay $9,000 back to the firm and then you just make payments to them,” said Hall.
The commissioners also approved the Cherokee County Internal Controls handbook, which will later be sent to the state.
An agreement was made for District 1 to work on two pieces of private property one owned by Nick Smith and the other by Anthony Faddis. Hall said this agreement will allow for those with the county to enter the property for reasons, such as gaining access to clay gravel from Faddis for future road projects.
Also for District 1, a resolution was approved by the commissioners to declare some county-owned property north of Tahlequah on Killabrew Road as surplus.
District 2 only had one agenda item, which was to apply the Lake Access and Recreational Road Program for $390,730. The funds will be used to add asphalt and stripes to 3.08 miles on North Sunset Valley Road. The activity will begin on Highway 51 and go to Groat Road.
District 1 County Commissioner Bobby Whitewater was approved to be appointed as a Cherokee County Board Of Health member. The position was initially occupied by Doug Hubbard. The commissioners approved a juvenile detention/transportation claim that took place, which was around $449.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was approved to pay an invoice from the last fiscal year with the 2023-’24 funds to the Department of Public Safety for about $175. An allowance was made with the sheriff’s office to accept a $30,000 donation from the Cherokee Nation.
Several pieces of surplus were approved by the commissioners, as well as the requesting and receiving officers at Sparrow Hawk and Chicken Creek Fire Departments.
What’s next
The Cherokee County Commissioners will meet again Sept. 5 at the Cherokee County Courthouse at 9 a.m.
