At an annual meeting on June 8, the Cherokee County Community Health Coalition voted to approve its yearly project, titled “The Distribution of Fresh Fruits, Vegetables and Meats."
This project has two parts. The first is to identify four organizational “users” that provide hot meals to Tahlequah area residents and allow them $1,250 credit at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market. The second is to use the already popular “Veggie Bucks” program at the TFM to be used by individual families.
The basis for the choice was a result of data gathered from several projects wherein the community had been asked to identify areas where citizens felt there were shortcomings.
Mark Giese, chair of the CCCHC, appointed a special coalition committee to help select the project for a vote. Sonya Davidson, vice chair, described in more detail how the committee decided to focus on distribution of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.
Lindsey Durant, assistant coordinator Cherokee County Healthy Living program, described how the project would work. She explained how the TFM would provide the fresh fruit, vegetables and meat and the criteria needed to become one of the four organizational “users." She indicated the organizational users would have the remaining months of the summer to use their allotted credit. The Veggie Bucks would be distributed at events held Saturdays at Norris Park, and the individuals would walk across the street to the TFM and use their Bucks.
Marla Saeger, president of the TFM, described how the credit would be claimed, how TFM would keep track of the credit used, and how they would invoice the CCCHC.
Heather Winn, OSU Extension educator, updated the coalition with statistics on how Cherokee County is deficient in consuming fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, and how this project meets best practice in the nutritional field.
Mark Giese provided a plan to fund the project. Donations from tribes, businesses, civic and social groups, as well as individual donations, would be sought. There would be several levels of donations, and these groups or individuals in each level would be identified at the TFM. Giese encouraged coalition members to mention the project to community members, help identify potential funding sources, and assist personally in any manner possible. The project is to start the first Saturday in July.
Several elements that would determine project success would be the amount of funding raised, the number of clients that would benefit from TFM products, and satisfaction inventories of the users.
Potential donors are encouraged to contact Giese at 918-931-0572 if interested in assisting with this community project.
