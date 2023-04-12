County Chair Yolette Ross has announced the Cherokee County Democratic Party will hold its 2023 County Convention Saturday, April 15, at the Tahlequah Public Library.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. The purpose is to elect officers, including a county chair, vice chair, secretary, as well as delegates and affirmative action officers to the state convention.
In addition, the assembly will be considering resolutions submitted to the Resolutions Committee. That committee, chaired by Kathy Tibbits, took all submitted resolutions and formatted them to meet submission requirements.
Convention attendees will be able to consider each one and vote on whether to submit them to the full state convention later this year. During the meeting, attendees will be advised of who was elected to precinct officer positions with a copy of the precinct officer report to be made available. The credentials committee report will be delivered by Committee Chair Sara Dunlap; the rules committee report will be delivered by County Secretary Dee Sportsman; and the treasurers report will be delivered by County Treasurer Dell Barnes.
Any new or additional business discussion will be led by Ross. All registered Democrats are welcome to attend.
