The Cherokee County Democratic Party announced immediate availability of a new website, www.cherokee.okdemocrats.org, which will enable anyone to access the latest information, events calendar, newsletters, a link to the Facebook page and more.
“This new version is much easier to use and connects us with the State Party,” said Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
A new website is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Cherokee County Democratic Party’s commitment to providing current information to all citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.