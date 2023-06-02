The Cherokee County Democratic Party will meet at the usual time and place on Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m.
The event will take place in the Armory Building at 100 N. Water St. in Tahlequah.
A special program to discuss Tahlequah's efforts to address the issues contributing to homelessness will be moderated. The following speakers will be on hand to discuss their organizational mission and efforts. These nonprofit and governmental organizations are working to address the needs of people in the community who need housing and supportive assistance due to mental illness, addiction, reentry after incarceration, and financial impoverishment.
