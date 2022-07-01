The Cherokee County Democratic Party is meeting Tuesday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Armory Building, 100 N. Water St. Group members say they are looking forward to welcoming an candidate for a position on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Dr. Margaret “Rigia” Bowman resides in Tulsa with her three children, and brings a wealth of legal knowledge and lived experience to her campaign to gain a seat on the Corporation Commission. Bowman has legal expertise in water rights. She believes this knowledge and experience prepares her to work with citizens and groups to address the issues related to water quality, lakes and rivers. The watershed is being highly stressed, and the Corporation Commission has the power and authority to address some of those issues as they relate to public utilities.
Bowman is an international expert on public policy, infrastructure, water, and energy. She teaches water law, natural resources law, and energy law at the University of Tulsa College of Law. Before becoming a professor, she served as an honors trial attorney in the environmental division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Sheearned her doctorate from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, where she was the Hauser Fellow for Nonprofit Management. She was the Barbara Jordan Scholar at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and earned her Juris Doctorate with honors from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law. She holds an undergraduate degree in history from Columbia College of Columbia University in New York, where she was the Harry S. Truman Scholar for Public Service.
All citizens are invited to this meeting. Regardless of party affiliation, the group needs knowledgeable and assertive advocates for citizens on the Corporation Commission.
