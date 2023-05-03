The Cherokee County Democratic Party welcomed the mayor of Tahlequah, Suzanne Myers, to the meeting.
Myers and former Mayor Sue Catron attended in order to take a look back and a look forward, providing updates on current projects and setting out a vision for the future. Eschewing party affiliation, Myers said she plans to work hard and will not ask about a persons party affiliation. Myers said she has no agenda, but that she wants to do what is right since it is the correct thing to do and is looking to collaborate with all citizens who have ideas about how to make things better.
She went on to tell the gathering “It’s all about collaboration,” and making connections with people face-to-face. Her hope is to leave a “positive legacy” and went on to provide insight into her personal background, knowledge, and skills she hopes will have a positive impact on the community, including her many years teaching at Northeastern State University, her years as a local realtor and choice to go to school and remain in Tahlequah.
Also in attendance was a contingent of students from NSU who are planning a reorganization of the College Democrats. Led by Christopher Wier, newly elected affirmative action officer for the CCDP, over a dozen students joined in the meeting and offered insight into how they plan to make a difference and ensure their voice is heard. Among that group was Lily Drywater, leader of “4next7” a group of students dedicated to improving the next seven generations. Drywater announced they will be having a July art market as a fundraiser for the group.
Chair Yolette Ross announced that Saturday, May 6, the District 2 Democratic Convention will be held in Muskogee at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. All registered Democrats are welcome to attend, but only delegates will be able to vote on officers and resolutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.